Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Momenta’s sales of Glatopa 20mg continue to do well and have captured approximately 40% of the market in the U.S. We are pleased with the company’s efforts to develop biosimilars given the potential in the market with recent approvals. In addition, a potential approval of M923 will boost investor confidence. The company has collaborated with Mylan to develop, manufacture and commercialize six of its current biosimilar candidates. However, the ANDA approval for Glatopa 40mg is contingent on the satisfactory resolution of the compliance observations stated in the warning letter issued by the FDA, resulting in a delay of approval. The warning letter will remain a major over hang on the shares till the issue is solved. Moreover, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the last six months. The recent FDA approval of Mylan's generic version of Copaxone 40mg led to significant plunge in the share price.”

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ MNTA) traded up 2.11% on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,215 shares. The firm’s market cap is $961.27 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.50) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/momenta-pharmaceuticals-inc-mnta-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 35,667 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $678,743.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 286,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,882.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,116 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $62,028.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,311.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,498. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 64,825.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,774,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,134,000 after buying an additional 8,760,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,776,000 after buying an additional 577,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 696,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 531,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 519,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,607,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. The Company has developed generic version of LOVENOX (enoxaparin sodium injection) and COPAXONE (glatiramer acetate injection).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.