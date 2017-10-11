ModusLink Global Solutions (MLNK) & Silver Spring Networks (SSNI) Financial Survey

ModusLink Global Solutions (NASDAQ: MLNK) and Silver Spring Networks (NYSE:SSNI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ModusLink Global Solutions and Silver Spring Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModusLink Global Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Silver Spring Networks 0 10 2 0 2.17

ModusLink Global Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.99%. Silver Spring Networks has a consensus target price of $14.95, indicating a potential downside of 7.40%. Given ModusLink Global Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ModusLink Global Solutions is more favorable than Silver Spring Networks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ModusLink Global Solutions and Silver Spring Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModusLink Global Solutions $438.35 million 0.28 -$11.07 million ($0.68) -3.25 Silver Spring Networks $452.27 million 1.91 -$19.70 million ($0.66) -24.47

ModusLink Global Solutions has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Silver Spring Networks. Silver Spring Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ModusLink Global Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ModusLink Global Solutions and Silver Spring Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModusLink Global Solutions -8.26% -47.50% -11.12% Silver Spring Networks -7.47% N/A -5.55%

Risk and Volatility

ModusLink Global Solutions has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Silver Spring Networks has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of ModusLink Global Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Silver Spring Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ModusLink Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Silver Spring Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Silver Spring Networks beats ModusLink Global Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ModusLink Global Solutions Company Profile

ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. is a provider of supply chain and logistics services through its subsidiaries, ModusLink Corporation and ModusLink PTS, Inc. The Company provides services to companies in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, software, storage and retail industries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, Asia, Europe and e-business. As of July 31, 2016, the Company operated in over 20 sites across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The Company’s Supply Chain Business operation’s solutions include material planning and factory supply; value-added warehousing and distribution; aftermarket services, including product returns management and product repair and recovery, and e-business, including e-commerce, contact center, entitlement management and financial management.

Silver Spring Networks Company Profile

Silver Spring Networks, Inc. is engaged in creating, building and deploying large-scale networks and solutions enabling the Internet of things (IoT) for critical infrastructure. The Company provides a networking platform and solutions that enable utilities to transform the power grid infrastructure into the smart grid. Its networking platform enables customers to communicate with devices connected to the power grid. Its networking platform comprises hardware, such as access points and relays; its communications modules; its SilverLinkOS network operating software, and its GridScape management and security software. It offers solutions built upon SilverLink Network and Data platforms, including advanced metering, distribution automation, demand-side management, street lights and its wireless Internet protocol version 6 (IPv6) network service for the IoT, Starfish. Through its managed application services, it manages the SilverLink Control Platform and SilverLink Applications.

