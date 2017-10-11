MML Investors Services LLC Has $169.40 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 3.3% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $169,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iAB Financial Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) opened at 254.62 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $208.38 and a 12 month high of $255.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.10 and a 200 day moving average of $243.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $1.2346 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their price objective on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

