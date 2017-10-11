Mizuho Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kimco Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Kimco Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) opened at 19.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.67. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Kimco Realty Corporation had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $292.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation by 2,779.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,861,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,549,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477,627 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $57,217,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation by 24.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,220,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation by 207.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation by 4,014.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,147,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty Corporation

Kimco Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development and operation of open-air shopping centers, which are anchored generally by discount department stores, grocery stores or drugstores. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had interests in 510 shopping center properties, including 84 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), located in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

