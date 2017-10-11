Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Holds Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. continued to hold its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 22,623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/migdal-insurance-financial-holdings-ltd-holds-stake-in-vaneck-vectors-gold-miners-etf-gdx.html.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) traded up 0.912% on Wednesday, reaching $23.785. 2,486,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.