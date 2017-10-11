Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) opened at 108.52 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $110.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average is $104.06.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS AG cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $730,768.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,321.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a multifamily focused, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops apartment communities primarily located in the Southeast and Southwest regions of the United States. It operates through three segments: Large market same store, Secondary market same store and Non-Same Store and Other.

