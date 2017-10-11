Micropac Industries, Inc. (MPAD) Releases Earnings Results

Micropac Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Micropac Industries had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter.

Micropac Industries (NASDAQ MPAD) opened at 7.50 on Wednesday. Micropac Industries has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $19.34 million and a P/E ratio of 153.06.

About Micropac Industries

Micropac Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of hybrid microelectronic circuits, solid state relays, power controllers, and optoelectronic components and assemblies. The Company’s products are used as components in a range of military, space and industrial systems, including aircraft instrumentation and navigation systems, power supplies, electronic controls, computers, medical devices and high-temperature products.

