Micron Technology’s (MU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “no rating at time” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, FBN Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) traded down 0.19% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.90. 36,287,339 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.82. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Micron Technology had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post $7.55 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/micron-technologys-mu-buy-rating-reiterated-at-stifel-nicolaus.html.

In related news, CFO Ernest E. Maddock purchased 3,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $94,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,617.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,295.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,575. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 4,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

