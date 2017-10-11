Micron Technology’s (MU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “no rating at time” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, FBN Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.41.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) traded down 0.19% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.90. 36,287,339 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.82. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $42.00.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Micron Technology had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post $7.55 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO Ernest E. Maddock purchased 3,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $94,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,617.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,295.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,575. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 4,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Micron Technology
