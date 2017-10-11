Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Shares Up 8.4%

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.42. 3,993,561 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 1,477,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The firm’s market cap is $58.57 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.44. Analysts forecast that Microbot Medical Inc. will post ($25.02) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $63,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Moshe Shoham sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,310 shares of company stock worth $336,396 over the last three months. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microbot Medical stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 252.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Microbot Medical worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, formerly StemCells, Inc, is a medical device company. The Company specializes in the researching, designing, developing and commercializing transformational micro-robotic medical technologies leveraging the artificial and natural lumens within the human body. It is engaged in developing its two product candidates: the Self Cleaning Shunt (SCS) for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope that the Company is developing for use in colonoscopy procedures.

