Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS) Position Decreased by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,638 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Limited were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,619,469 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $633,368,000 after purchasing an additional 284,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,287,608 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $554,176,000 after buying an additional 1,301,796 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,972,527 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $434,004,000 after buying an additional 1,366,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,681,138 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $330,838,000 after buying an additional 325,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,378,144 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $158,708,000 after buying an additional 1,107,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on Michael Kors Holdings Limited and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Buckingham Research set a $52.00 price objective on Michael Kors Holdings Limited and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michael Kors Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) traded down 1.22% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 611,419 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.03. Michael Kors Holdings Limited has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $52.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Michael Kors Holdings Limited had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Michael Kors Holdings Limited will post $3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

