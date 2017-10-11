MetLife, Inc. (MET) Lowered to Neutral at FBR & Co

FBR & Co cut shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. FBR & Co currently has $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $53.00. FBR & Co also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MET. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus cut their price objective on MetLife from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MetLife from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.38.

MetLife (MET) traded down 0.83% on Tuesday, reaching $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 916,332 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. MetLife has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife will post $4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 3,323.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,475,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,895,000 after purchasing an additional 66,475,603 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,364,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,246 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,201,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $82,954,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

