Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Rating Reiterated by Cowen and Company

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. Cowen and Company’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Methanex Corporation to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Methanex Corporation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Methanex Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Methanex Corporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ MEOH) opened at 49.30 on Monday. Methanex Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.23). Methanex Corporation had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Methanex Corporation will post $3.99 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Corporation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback 1,660,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Methanex Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Methanex Corporation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Methanex Corporation by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Methanex Corporation by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NGAM Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Methanex Corporation by 1.5% during the second quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 22,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation Company Profile

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

