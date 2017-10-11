Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) Stake Raised by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.29% of Meta Financial Group worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $518,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $2,132,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group Inc. alerts:

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) traded up 8.94% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.65. 126,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $791.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.88. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $106.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) Stake Raised by Susquehanna International Group LLP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/meta-financial-group-inc-cash-stake-raised-by-susquehanna-international-group-llp.html.

In other news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $32,287.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman J Tyler Haahr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $365,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, FBR & Co cut shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, MetaBank (the Bank). Its segments include Payments, Banking, and Corporate Services/Other. MetaBank is both a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves and a payments company providing services on a nationwide basis.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.