Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) Holdings Cut by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co cut its holdings in Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Merck & were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & by 17.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 64.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.29 and a one year high of $66.80.

Merck & (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Merck & had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck &’s payout ratio is presently 76.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Merck & in a report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Merck & from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup Inc. set a $65.00 price objective on Merck & and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Merck & from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Merck & in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Merck & Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

