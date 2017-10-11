Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Insider Sells $303,000.00 in Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) insider Jimmy S. H. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) traded down 0.78% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,330 shares. The company has a market cap of $832.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.49. Mercer International Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MERC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Mercer International from $13.00 to $15.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 216,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc is a producer of northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, which is pulp that is sold on the open market. The Company also produces and sells tall oil, a by-product of its production process, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source. It produces and sells NBSK pulp, which is a bleached kraft pulp manufactured using northern softwood.

