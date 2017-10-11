MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Position Lifted by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 3.4% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MercadoLibre worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its position in MercadoLibre by 186.9% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in MercadoLibre by 54.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in MercadoLibre by 774.0% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre Inc. alerts:

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ MELI) traded up 0.26% on Wednesday, hitting $274.34. The stock had a trading volume of 214,200 shares. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $297.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.37 and its 200-day moving average is $259.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $316.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.16 million. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post $2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. MercadoLibre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Position Lifted by Chiron Investment Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/mercadolibre-inc-meli-position-lifted-by-chiron-investment-management-llc.html.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Vetr raised MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $316.69 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.13.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc is an e-commerce company. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform in Latin America, which is designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico Venezuela and Other Countries (which includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.