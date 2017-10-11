Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 12,470 Shares of Southern Company (The) (SO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Company (The) were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Company (The) by 2,961.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,067,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,089,736,000 after buying an additional 60,040,696 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Southern Company (The) by 205.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,803,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern Company (The) by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,758,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,422,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,854 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Southern Company (The) by 20.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,978,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,826,000 after purchasing an additional 841,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Southern Company (The) in the second quarter worth $35,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Company (The) alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/meiji-yasuda-asset-management-co-ltd-sells-12470-shares-of-southern-company-the-so.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised Southern Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised Southern Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Company (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 75,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $3,703,847.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,338.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) opened at 50.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 0.13. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Southern Company (The) had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post $2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southern Company (The)

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.