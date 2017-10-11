Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. (NASDAQ:MTBC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,050,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session’s volume of 1,360,600 shares.The stock last traded at $3.29 and had previously closed at $2.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Medical Transcription Billing Corp. alerts:

The firm’s market cap is $37.67 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. had a negative return on equity of 59.52% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. (MTBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/medical-transcription-billing-corp-mtbc-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.