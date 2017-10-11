MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MDU Resources Group, Inc. provides value-added natural resource products and related services that are essential to energy and transportation infrastructure, including regulated businesses, an exploration and production company and construction companies. MDU Resources includes regulated electric and natural gas utilities and regulated natural gas pipelines and energy services, natural gas and oil production, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDU. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of MDU Resources Group (MDU) opened at 26.87 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.91.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Goodin acquired 5,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,519.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of The West increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 8,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 22,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The Company’s businesses segments are electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and midstream, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity.

