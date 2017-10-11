Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $297,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. held its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 87.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie Inc. alerts:

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) opened at 91.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.41. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $91.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 62.90%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/mcrae-capital-management-inc-has-297000-holdings-in-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

In other news, insider Henry O. Gosebruch sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,261,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,733,826.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.45 per share, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,834.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,890 shares of company stock worth $27,187,817. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BidaskClub upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.