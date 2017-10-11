McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) traded up 0.92% on Wednesday, reaching $98.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,129 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $88.64 and a 12-month high of $106.50.

McCormick & Company, (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. McCormick & Company, had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post $4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. McCormick & Company,’s payout ratio is 51.93%.

In other McCormick & Company, news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 5,500 shares of McCormick & Company, stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $564,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on McCormick & Company, from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of McCormick & Company, in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of McCormick & Company, in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $115.00 price target on McCormick & Company, and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

