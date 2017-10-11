McClatchy Co (MNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

McClatchy Co (NYSE:MNI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 18th.

McClatchy (NYSE:MNI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). McClatchy had a negative return on equity of 2,313.90% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $225.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. On average, analysts expect McClatchy to post $-6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2.90 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of McClatchy Co (NYSE MNI) opened at 8.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $62.20 million. McClatchy Co has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84.

MNI has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McClatchy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised McClatchy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded McClatchy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

About McClatchy

The McClatchy Company is a news and information publisher of various publications, such as the Miami Herald, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. The Company’s segments include Western Segment and Eastern Segment. Its Western Segment consists of its newspaper operations in California, the Northwest and the Midwest.

