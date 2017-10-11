McBride plc (MCB) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities Ltd

McBride plc (LON:MCB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital increased their target price on McBride plc from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of McBride plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on McBride plc from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McBride plc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 237.50 ($3.12).

McBride plc (MCB) opened at 222.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 404.50 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.74. McBride plc has a 52 week low of GBX 158.31 and a 52 week high of GBX 225.00.

About McBride plc

McBride plc is a provider of private label household and personal care products. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and supplying its products to retailers across Europe. Its segments include Household, Personal Care & Aerosols (PCA) and Corporate. The Household segment consists of UK; North, including France, Belgium, Holland and Scandinavia; South, including Italy and Spain, and East, including Germany, Poland, Luxembourg and other Eastern Europe.

