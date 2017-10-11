MB Financial Inc. (MBFI) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

MB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MB Financial in a report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for MB Financial’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get MB Financial Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered MB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of MB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on MB Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/mb-financial-inc-mbfi-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-63-per-share-jefferies-group-forecasts.html.

Shares of MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) traded down 1.143% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.395. 17,555 shares of the stock were exchanged. MB Financial has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.709 and a beta of 1.18.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $239.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.39 million. MB Financial had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MB Financial by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MB Financial by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MB Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in MB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Santo sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $101,120.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc (MB Financial) is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s primary market was the Chicago metropolitan area, in which the Company operated 95 banking offices through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A.

Receive News & Ratings for MB Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MB Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.