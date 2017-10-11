Mazor Robotics Ltd. (MZOR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays PLC

Mazor Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:MZOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Barclays PLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 35.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MZOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mazor Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $54.00 price objective on Mazor Robotics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Mazor Robotics Ltd. alerts:

Shares of Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ MZOR) traded down 1.85% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. 448,330 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. The company’s market capitalization is $1.28 billion. Mazor Robotics has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $55.66.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. Mazor Robotics had a negative return on equity of 28.51% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mazor Robotics will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/mazor-robotics-ltd-mzor-earns-hold-rating-from-barclays-plc.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Mazor Robotics by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 131,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mazor Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mazor Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mazor Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in Mazor Robotics by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd is an Israel-based medical device company that develops and markets surgical guidance systems and complementary products. It develops computerized and imaging-based systems in the field of spine surgery. Its products include: Renaissance Surgical Guidance System, which enables surgeons to advance from freehand surgical procedures to guided procedures, as well as Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared and European Conformity (CE)-marked Renaissance System, used in spine surgeries, whether open or minimally invasive, for a number of clinical indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazor Robotics Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazor Robotics Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.