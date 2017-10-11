Maxim Group Raises Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Price Target to $160.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Maxim Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nomura dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America Corporation dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.78.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ CBRL) opened at 149.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $130.15 and a 1-year high of $175.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.05. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post $8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 0.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 36,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.67, for a total value of $5,580,545.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,901,826.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $306,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,559.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.3% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.4% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18,784.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,755,000 after buying an additional 2,240,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

