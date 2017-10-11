Materion Corporation (MTRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

MTRN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Materion Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Materion Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE MTRN) opened at 43.00 on Wednesday. Materion Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.63 million, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00.

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Materion Corporation had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Materion Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post $1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $114,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,211.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Materion Corporation in the first quarter worth $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Materion Corporation by 50.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Materion Corporation by 79.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Materion Corporation by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Materion Corporation by 1.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corporation Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is an integrated producer of engineered materials used in a range of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The Company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

