Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.11

Press coverage about Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Masonite International Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9736390198375 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International Corporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Masonite International Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Masonite International Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Masonite International Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Shares of Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) traded up 0.52% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.05. 8,109 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.88. Masonite International Corporation has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.79 million. Masonite International Corporation had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Corporation will post $3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.81 per share, with a total value of $91,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,782.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International Corporation

Masonite International Corporation is designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling, and the non-residential building construction markets. The Company principally operates in North America; Europe, Asia and Latin America, and Africa.

