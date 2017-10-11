Martin Palmer Acquires 1,773 Shares of Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Stock

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) insider Martin Palmer bought 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,121 ($14.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,875.33 ($26,131.12).

Martin Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Martin Palmer bought 15 shares of Bovis Homes Group plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.62) per share, for a total transaction of £155.40 ($204.31).

Shares of Bovis Homes Group plc (LON BVS) opened at 1134.00 on Wednesday. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 740.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,174.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,076.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 969.48. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.52 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BVS. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,334 ($17.54) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc from GBX 950 ($12.49) to GBX 1,050 ($13.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bovis Homes Group plc to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.51) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upped their target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc from GBX 785 ($10.32) to GBX 980 ($12.88) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,023 ($13.45).

About Bovis Homes Group plc

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, building and sale of houses for both private customers and Registered Social Landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, five bedroom apartments and six bedroom detached family homes.

