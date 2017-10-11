Martin & Co. Inc. TN Raises Stake in Tennant Company (TNC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.09% of Tennant worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNC. TheStreet downgraded Tennant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Tennant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Tennant Company (NYSE TNC) traded up 0.80% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,494 shares. Tennant Company has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.19). Tennant had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $270.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tennant Company will post $2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of cleaning solutions. The Company’s segments are Americas; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers a range of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings and asset management solutions.

