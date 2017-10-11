Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $3.97 Million Position in McKesson Corporation (MCK)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McKesson Corporation comprises about 1.2% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in McKesson Corporation were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in McKesson Corporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,730,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,074,000 after acquiring an additional 192,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,330,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,396,000 after buying an additional 1,131,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,090,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,457,000 after buying an additional 62,004 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Corporation during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,927,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,560,000 after buying an additional 180,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson Corporation news, CEO John H. Hammergren sold 125,000 shares of McKesson Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $18,772,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,083 shares of McKesson Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.55, for a total value of $176,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 952,066 shares of company stock valued at $145,736,987 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE MCK) remained flat at $149.41 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 316,306 shares. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $114.53 and a 52 week high of $169.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.72 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $51.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.22 billion. McKesson Corporation had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post $12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson Corporation’s payout ratio is 6.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of McKesson Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. Vetr lowered shares of McKesson Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.51 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of McKesson Corporation to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.45.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

