Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $1.88 Million Stake in American Software, Inc. (AMSWA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,105 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.61% of American Software worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Software by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in American Software by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of American Software in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,792 shares. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $327.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 84.62%.

In other American Software news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 33,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $374,514.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,985 shares in the company, valued at $374,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President H Allan Dow sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $66,004.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,861 shares of company stock worth $2,550,422 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting.

