Markel Corporation (MKL) Position Boosted by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) by 584.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Markel Corporation were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Corporation by 40.3% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Markel Corporation by 138.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Markel Corporation by 775.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Markel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Markel Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Markel Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $1,050.00 price objective on Markel Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,050.00.

In other Markel Corporation news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.48, for a total value of $4,163,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,816,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.31, for a total value of $108,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,283,109.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,990. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation (MKL) opened at 1091.275 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,051.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,004.87. Markel Corporation has a 1-year low of $811.05 and a 1-year high of $1,094.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.734 and a beta of 1.03.

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $3.67. Markel Corporation had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Corporation will post $27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation Company Profile

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace.

