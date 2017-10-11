Markel Corp Maintains Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Markel Corp continued to hold its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $335,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 9,340 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Vetr raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.92 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “long-term buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) opened at 65.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $65.26.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

