Marine Products Corporation (MPX) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Marine Products Corporation worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marine Products Corporation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marine Products Corporation by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marine Products Corporation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marine Products Corporation (NYSE MPX) opened at 16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $561.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.32. Marine Products Corporation has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $17.12.

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.33 million. Marine Products Corporation had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 7.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marine Products Corporation will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Marine Products Corporation’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

In other Marine Products Corporation news, Director Pam R. Rollins acquired 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $90,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pam R. Rollins acquired 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $59,500.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Marine Products Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marine Products Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marine Products Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ifs Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marine Products Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marine Products Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Marine Products Corporation Profile

Marine Products Corporation manufactures fiberglass motorized boats distributed and marketed through its independent dealer network. The Company designs, manufactures and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats in the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat and sport fishing markets. The Company’s product offerings include Chaparral sterndrive, outboard and jet pleasure boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

