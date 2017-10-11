Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Position Reduced by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,921,933 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.35% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation worth $92,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 81.1% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) opened at 56.25 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). Marathon Petroleum Corporation had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post $3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other news, VP C. Michael Palmer sold 11,450 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $607,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

