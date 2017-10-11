Magellan Petroleum Corporation (TELL) Trading -1.1% Higher

Magellan Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:TELL) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.08. 567,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 422,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.36 billion.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in Magellan Petroleum Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Petroleum Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Magellan Petroleum Corporation during the first quarter worth $414,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Magellan Petroleum Corporation during the first quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Magellan Petroleum Corporation during the first quarter worth $307,000. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Petroleum Corporation

Tellurian Inc, formerly Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects along the United States Gulf Coast through its subsidiary, Tellurian Investments Inc The Company owns interests in the Horse Hill-1 well and related licenses in the Weald Basin, onshore the United Kingdom, and an exploration block, NT/P82, in the Bonaparte Basin, offshore Northern Territory, Australia.

