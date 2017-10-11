Press coverage about Magellan Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:TELL) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Magellan Petroleum Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.1119872222665 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Magellan Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ TELL) opened at 11.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.36 billion. Magellan Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Get Magellan Petroleum Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/magellan-petroleum-corporation-tell-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

Magellan Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Tellurian Inc, formerly Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects along the United States Gulf Coast through its subsidiary, Tellurian Investments Inc The Company owns interests in the Horse Hill-1 well and related licenses in the Weald Basin, onshore the United Kingdom, and an exploration block, NT/P82, in the Bonaparte Basin, offshore Northern Territory, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Petroleum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Petroleum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.