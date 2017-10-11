Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Stake Held by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 1,479.2% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 762,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,331,000 after acquiring an additional 714,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 296.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,077,000 after acquiring an additional 651,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,985,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,505,000 after acquiring an additional 511,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,907,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $454,332,000 after acquiring an additional 453,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 420.0% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 179,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $353,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,287.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE MMP) traded up 0.09% on Wednesday, reaching $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 67,995 shares. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $63.92 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $619.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.70 million. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. will post $3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Barclays PLC downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS AG raised Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.04.

