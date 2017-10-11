Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 34,589 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,589 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 24,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $2,084,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 62.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 27,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE D) opened at 77.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 17.48%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.28%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

