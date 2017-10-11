MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ MGNX) opened at 17.53 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The stock’s market cap is $645.07 million.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 1,216.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post ($4.42) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5,159.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 23,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 361,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The Company develops therapeutic product candidates using its antibody-based technology platforms and also in collaboration with other biopharmaceutical companies.

