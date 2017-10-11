Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC) Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Company (NYSE:MIC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,527,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,751,000 after buying an additional 213,571 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,891,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,143,000 after acquiring an additional 356,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,468,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,932,000 after acquiring an additional 269,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.7% in the second quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 1,041,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,618,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

MIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company (NYSE MIC) opened at 72.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67. Macquarie Infrastructure Company has a 1-year low of $71.23 and a 1-year high of $85.45.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $438.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 10.12%. On average, analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Company will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

