Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $27.71 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. were worth $27,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 11.1% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 690.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) opened at 26.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.35 EPS for the current year.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.99.

About Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

