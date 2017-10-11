Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 22,457 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $24,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $6,719,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 67,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3,709.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 346.2% in the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 57,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,825 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 101.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 28,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) opened at 48.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $48.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays PLC upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $1,058,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 748,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,853,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,733 shares of company stock worth $2,097,782 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

