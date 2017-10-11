Lydall, Inc. (LDL) Stake Maintained by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank continued to hold its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Lydall worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lydall news, insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 2,795 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $147,352.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Capital set a $63.00 price target on shares of Lydall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE LDL) opened at 57.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.73. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.14 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Lydall had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $174.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lydall, Inc. will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs and manufactures specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications. The Company’s segments are Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers.

