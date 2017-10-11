LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) Given a €253.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €253.00 ($297.65) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MC. UBS AG set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays PLC set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €241.39 ($283.99).

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) opened at 236.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €225.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €222.00. The firm has a market cap of €119.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.23. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a 52-week low of €159.90 and a 52-week high of €239.65.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

