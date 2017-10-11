Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LITE. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ LITE) opened at 57.80 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The company’s market cap is $3.56 billion.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. Lumentum Holdings had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.12%. Lumentum Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $416,539.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 28,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,438,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,602,526. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 71.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 111.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 54.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 2.1% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings during the second quarter worth $211,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

