Logan Capital Management Inc. Maintains Stake in Deere & Company (DE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. continued to hold its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & by 2,432.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,715,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,819,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,225,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,004 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & by 242.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,450,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Deere & by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,506,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,193,000 after purchasing an additional 820,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Deere & by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,943,000 after purchasing an additional 777,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Deere & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Deere & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.45.

Deere & Company (DE) opened at 128.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average is $120.31. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

Deere & (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Deere & had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post $6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere &’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.20%.

In other news, insider John C. May II sold 22,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $2,806,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 46,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $5,423,390.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,042.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,023 shares of company stock valued at $14,185,962 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Logan Capital Management Inc. Maintains Stake in Deere & Company (DE)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/logan-capital-management-inc-maintains-stake-in-deere-company-de.html.

Deere & Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.