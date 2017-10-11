Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 75 ($0.99).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LLOY. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.76) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 86 ($1.13) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Monday, June 12th. Investec reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 77 ($1.01) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS AG set a GBX 85 ($1.12) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group PLC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 75.02 ($0.99).

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) opened at 66.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.90. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 51.68 and a 12 month high of GBX 73.58. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 42.30 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group PLC news, insider George Culmer bought 101,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £67,048.74 ($88,152.43). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £3,216.18 ($4,228.48). Insiders purchased a total of 111,855 shares of company stock worth $7,387,115 in the last 90 days.

About Lloyds Banking Group PLC

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

