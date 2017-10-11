LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LivaNova PLC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2742455794214 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of LivaNova PLC from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of LivaNova PLC in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of LivaNova PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ LIVN) opened at 75.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.45 and a beta of 0.59. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.30.

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. LivaNova PLC had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.75 million. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post $3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova PLC

LivaNova PLC is a medical device company focused on the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments include Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Neuromodulation and Other. The Cardiac Surgery segment is engaged in the development, production and sale of cardiovascular surgery products.

